Ireland wing Andrew Trimble and flanker Josh van der Flier offer their post-match thoughts on Saturday's 21-9 defeat by New Zealand in Dublin.

Trimble explained that the Irish were "very disappointed" at failing to be as clinical as they were in their 40-29 win over the All Blacks in Chicago two weeks ago.

"We set the bar high in Chicago but coughed up the ball at crucial times on Saturday," added the Ulster player, who indicated that there were still "a lot of positives" to take from the game.