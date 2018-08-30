Ulster did everything to make pitch playable - Cunningham

Ulster Team Manager Bryn Cunningham explains the reasons behind the decision to postpone Friday's Pro12 match with Zebre at Kingspan Stadium because of a frozen pitch.

The game was called off at 18:00 GMT after the referee deemed the playing surface unplayable because there was too much ice on the pitch.

"Nobody anticipated it getting quite as cold as this but we have done everything we can today to try and make the game available to play," said Cunningham.

A decision was taken not to cover the pitch the night before the game but Cunningham believes that would have made little difference to the decision to call off the fixture.

