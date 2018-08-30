Best prepares to win 100th Ireland cap

Ireland captain Rory Best prepares to win his 100th cap in Saturday's autumn international against Australia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Ulster hooker made his debut in 2005 and will captain Ireland for the 11th time when he leads out his side to face the Wallabies.

"When I look back at what I have achieved, this will rank as one of the best, if not the best, achievement I've had in the game," reflected Best in the run-up to the game.

Australia captain Stephen Moore offers his thoughts on the Ulsterman, along with former British and Irish Lions captain Willie John McBride.

