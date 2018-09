Iain Henderson says Ireland's win over Australia and 14-man England's victory against Argentina shows northern hemisphere can compete with the world's best.

By defeating the Wallabies, Ireland became the first European team to beat the southern hemisphere's big three nations in a calendar year since England in 2003.

Last year's World Cup semi-finals involved four southern hemisphere sides but Henderson, who scored a try in Ireland's 27-24 victory in Dublin, insisted things had changed.