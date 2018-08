Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss says his team's good decision making was key to the vital 39-32 European Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne.

"In the second half, I thought the decision making by Paddy (Jackson), Ruan (Pienaar) and Rory (Best) helped enable us to keep backing ourselves," added Kiss.

However, Kiss added that Clermont remain in "charge of Pool 5" heading into next weekend's return game in France.