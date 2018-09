Ulster's Tommy Bowe says he's thrilled to be back on the European Champions Cup stage as he prepares for the Irish province's return game with Clermont Auvergne on Sunday.

Bowe missed all of Ulster's European campaign last year after sustaining a serious knee injury in Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina.

"When you are out of the game for a long time because of injury, these European games are the ones you really miss," Bowe told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.