Sexton has 'outside chance' of facing Italy - Schmidt

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt outlines that fly-half Johnny Sexton has an "outside chance" of facing Italy in his team's second Six Nations game in Rome on 11 February.

Schmidt was giving an update on the fitness of members of his Ireland squad who have been carrying injuries in recent weeks during the announcement of his line-up to play Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Trimble and Donnacha Ryan have all been ruled out of the opener with injuries, with O'Mahony "unlikely" to be fit for selection for the match in Rome.

