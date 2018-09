Former England coach Dick Best says Joe Schmidt will be "seething" after being "out-thought" by Scotland boss Vern Cotter in Saturday's Six Nations game at Murrayfield as the home side earned a 27-22 victory.

Ex-Ireland fly-half Tony Ward also told BBC Radio Ulster that the first half was the "worst 40 minutes" of Schmidt's four-year Ireland reign as Scotland established a 21-5 lead by the interval.