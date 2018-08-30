Mike Brown, England's most-capped full-back, says people call him "the angry man" but he is just showing passion.

Speaking to Radio 5 live's Chris Jones and former England international Ugo Monye, he said: "You've got people like myself, a bit like Owen Farrell, who like to play on the edge.

"I do get called 'the angry man' but I think it is more passion and I don't think it has a detrimental effect on my game at all."

England travel to Cardiff to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after narrowly beating France 19-16.

