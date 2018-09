Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss has mixed emotions after the 24-18 win over Edinburgh 24-18 at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster raced into a 24-10 lead by half-time, but failed to score a point in the second half as Edinburgh threatened to steal victory towards the end of the game.

Kiss praised new signing Marcell Coetzee for his impact on the game, while Peter Nelson also caught the eye as he returned after a long-term foot injury.