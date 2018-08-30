Ulster survive an Edinburgh fightback to secure a 24-18 victory in the Pro12 encounter at Kingspan Stadium.

The hosts went behind after only two minutes when Magnus Bradbury scored but a resurgent Ulster raced to a bonus point before half-time with tries from Paul Marshall, Darren Cave, Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale.

Edinburgh captain Stuart McInally pulled a try back and Damien Hoyland scored in the second half to bring the visitors back into contention, however Ulster held on for a crucial five points as they chase a top-four spot.