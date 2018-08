Ruan Pienaar and Andrew Trimble left disappointed by Ulster's failure to secure a bonus point in their Pro12 tie against Treviso.

Tries from Jared Payne, Charles Piutau and Sean Reidy were not enough for Ulster to claim a fourth consecutive bonus-point victory in wintry conditions at Kingspan Stadium.

The win left Ulster in fifth place in the Pro12 table and a point behind the Scarlets in the race for a play-off spot.