Director of rugby Les Kiss is left with mixed feelings after Ulster miss out on a bonus point in their 19-7 win over Benetton Treviso at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster failed to convert a host of chances in difficult conditions, with their tries coming from Jared Payne, Sean Reidy and Charles Piutau.

Kiss believes that Ulster have many areas to improve upon after the win, which leaves them one point behind fourth-placed Scarlets.