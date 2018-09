Paddy Wallace recalls the dramatic moment in 2009 when he conceded a penalty in Cardiff which could have cost Ireland the Grand Slam.

To Wallace's relief, the kick by Wales fly-half Stephen Jones landed just short and Ireland won 17-15 to complete the Slam for only the second time in their history.

"I was instantly in a state of shock," said Wallace on the moment referee Wayne Barnes awarded the penalty.

Englishman Barnes is in charge again when the teams meet in the 2017 Six Nations on Friday.