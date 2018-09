Versatile Ulster back Charles Piutau says the province's four-game winning streak has helped build confidence in the squad as they prepare to face Zebre in a rearranged Pro12 game at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

The New Zealander reserves praise for the role played by the Ravenhill crowd, indicating that it inspires him to greater efforts.

Piutau expresses no preference as to whether he plays at full-back or on the wing. "I'm happy to play wherever the team needs me," he says.