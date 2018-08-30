Ulster's Chris Henry praises the impact made by fellow flanker Marcell Coetzee since the South African made his debut in February following his recovery from injury.

"Marcell is a great personality with bucketloads of positivity and energy," enthused Henry as the Irish province prepare to face Zebre in a rearranged Pro12 game on Saturday.

"The key is getting that fourth spot and then when you get into the semis you have a chance.

"It feels like we are a bit under the radar at the moment and that suits us perfectly. Hopefully having just the Pro12 to focus on can be used to our advantage," he added.