Henry hails impact of Springbok Coetzee

Ulster's Chris Henry praises the impact made by fellow flanker Marcell Coetzee since the South African made his debut in February following his recovery from injury.

"Marcell is a great personality with bucketloads of positivity and energy," enthused Henry as the Irish province prepare to face Zebre in a rearranged Pro12 game on Saturday.

"The key is getting that fourth spot and then when you get into the semis you have a chance.

"It feels like we are a bit under the radar at the moment and that suits us perfectly. Hopefully having just the Pro12 to focus on can be used to our advantage," he added.

