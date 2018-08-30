Rugby legends David Duckham and Willie John McBride recall England's visit to play Ireland in the 1973 Five Nations.

The year before, Wales and Scotland had refused to travel due to security fears during the height of the Northern Ireland Troubles, and the English match was in doubt.

Among England’s senior players was winger David Duckham who had befriended Irish legend Willie John McBride on the 1971 Lions Tour.

McBride convinced Duckham to take a lead that the other players in his side would follow and England duly played the fixture in Dublin.

The England team received a long, standing ovation from the 50,000 Irish supporters when they came onto the pitch at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland would go on to win the match 18-9 - but the English had won Ireland’s appreciation.