RBAI celebrate a third consecutive triumph in the Schools' Cup final by beating Methodist College 12-8 in the St Patrick's Day final at Kingspan Stadium.

Scrum-half Rhys O'Donnell and lock David McCann were the Inst try-scorers, with James Hume kicking a conversion.

Chris Larmour crossed the whitewash for Methody in response, while Paul Kerr landed a second-half penalty.