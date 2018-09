Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss is happy to have Ireland players Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Jared Payne back for Friday night's Pro12 game against the Dragons.

Ireland captain Rory Best is being rested after the Six Nations campaign and the hooker will miss the trip to Wales as Ulster aim to stay in a play-off spot.

Kiss also had an update on Marcel Coetzee after the South African was ruled out for the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury.