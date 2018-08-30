Sir Mo Farah sent a message to Rugby Union Weekly confirming Ugo Monye's record 100m time.

Monye asked Farah to vouch for a time he claimed he had run when in conversation with England's Anthony Watson on a previous episode of Rugby Union Weekly.

The former Harlequins winger revealed his 100m record was 10.6 seconds, a time that was questioned by England's Danny Care on Twitter.

Farah said: "He could have been an athlete, easily."

Britain's four-time Olympic champion suggested Monye could have potentially recorded a faster time, one closer to 10 seconds.

Monye said: "It's very generous of Mo Farah but I didn't set him up. I just asked him, I said: 'Hey you remember we competed together, what was I like?'

"I think that's case closed."

