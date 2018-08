Ulster centre Luke Marshall says a victory against the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Friday is crucial to his side's hopes of securing a Pro12 play-off spot.

Marshall says the squad is adopting the adage of 'one game at a time' as they prepare for a tough run-in to their campaign which also sees them take on Cardiff Blues, Munster, Ospreys and Leinster.

Ulster currently lie fourth in the table but Marshall warns that the Dragons will pose a significant obstacle to overcome on their home ground.