Director of Rugby Les Kiss is pleased with Ulster's performance in their 27-17 victory over the Newport Gwent Dragons, but admits his side need to cut out basic errors.

Tries from Craig Gilroy, Jared Payne and John Andrew secured the victory over a motivated Dragons side, who were playing their last game at Rodney Parade.

"The boys are really happy because they knew how fired up the Dragons would be for this one," said the Ulster boss.