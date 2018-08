It's 50 years since Gareth Edwards - regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time - made his international debut for Wales against France on 1 April, 1967.

Edwards played 53 consecutive games for Wales in their 1970s golden era and starred in winning British and Irish Lions tours to New Zealand and South Africa.

In a video made in 2015 to mark the award of an outstanding contribution to Welsh Sport, rugby legends and former team-mates look back on the career of the great scrum-half.