Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak says his side must focus solely on beating Cardiff Blues on Friday and then 'keep on winning' as they strive to secure a place in the end-of-season Pro12 play-offs.

Doak believes the Irish province were not clinical enough earlier in the season but hit better form during the Six Nations period to move back into a top four position in the table.

After facing the Blues, Ulster face a tough run-in of fixtures against the top three teams in the league, Munster and Ospreys away and then Leinster at home.