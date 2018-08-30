Doak urges Ulster to keep on winning

Ulster Head Coach Neil Doak says his side must focus solely on beating Cardiff Blues on Friday and then 'keep on winning' as they strive to secure a place in the end-of-season Pro12 play-offs.

Doak believes the Irish province were not clinical enough earlier in the season but hit better form during the Six Nations period to move back into a top four position in the table.

After facing the Blues, Ulster face a tough run-in of fixtures against the top three teams in the league, Munster and Ospreys away and then Leinster at home.

