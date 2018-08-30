Ireland's Rory Best on his Lions low point

Ireland captain Rory Best believes the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand could give him the chance to make up for one of the lowest points of his career.

The hooker was devastated when he was originally left out of the last Lions squad for the 2013 tour to Australia, although he was called up as a replacement when England's Dylan Hartley received a suspension.

Best, who now has more than 100 Irish caps, was not included in any of the match day squads for the three Tests against Australia.

The Lions won the series 2-1.

Video available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Manchester City players celebrate

Guardiola happy with 'commitment' as Man City secure battling win over Newcastle

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is sulking over not keeping - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton needs 'old-school karting moves' - all you need to know about Italian GP

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Bournemouth

'Chelsea can still improve' - Sarri confident after winning start continues

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard

Celtic & Rodgers v Gerrard & Rangers: Who will win first Old Firm derby?

  • From the section Football
Roger Federer

Federer beats Kyrgios to reach last 16 of US Open