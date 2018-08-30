Ireland captain Rory Best believes the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour to New Zealand could give him the chance to make up for one of the lowest points of his career.

The hooker was devastated when he was originally left out of the last Lions squad for the 2013 tour to Australia, although he was called up as a replacement when England's Dylan Hartley received a suspension.

Best, who now has more than 100 Irish caps, was not included in any of the match day squads for the three Tests against Australia.

The Lions won the series 2-1.

Video available to UK users only