Ulster's hunt for a play-off spot suffers a setback as they draw 24-24 with the Cardiff Blues at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster's tries came through Paddy Jackson, Luke Marshall and a penalty try, with Sam Warburton and Reynold Lee-Lo's double earning Cardiff two points.

Ulster sit fourth in the table, but face a tricky run-in with games away to Munster and Ospreys before closing the season out at home to table-topping Leinster.