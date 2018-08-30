Three of Mike Phillips' magic moments

As Mike Phillips announces his retirement from rugby, we highlight three Test career magic moments.

The 34-year-old scored a debut try against Romania in 2003 and marked his rise to first choice scrum-half under coach Warren Gatland with a try as Wales ended a 20-year wait for a win against England at Twickenham in 2008.

His opportunistic try against Ireland in the 2011 Six Nations decided the game in Wales' favour - but proved controversial because Phillips had been thrown the wrong ball.

