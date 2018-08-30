Ireland captain Rory Best tells BBC Radio 5 Live how he was immediately "bombarded" by his wife and three children following the announcement of his selection for the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand last week.

The Ulster hooker explained his "delight and absolute elation" at the news, four years after being omitted from the original squad to tour South Africa four years ago.

Best indicated that his inclusion made "all the sacrifices worthwhile" and added that the Lions squad would travel to New Zealand "with confidence".