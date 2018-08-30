A tearful Ruan Pienaar expressed thanks to the Ulster supporters after making his final competitive appearance for the team in Saturday's 17-13 win over Leinster.

Pienaar, who has been heavily linked with a move to French club Montpellier after the Irish Rugby Football Union blocked Ulster from extending his contract, received a standing ovation as he left the pitch in the latter stages of the final fixture of the regular Pro12 season at Kingspan Stadium.

The South African has spent seven years with the Irish province and may still feature in the squad to face the Barbarians in Belfast on Thursday 1 June.