Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac is overjoyed as his 14-man side make history to reach Pro12 final, telling Scrum V it was the best win of his tenure.

Wing Steff Evans was sent off as the first half drew to a close, but the visitors went on to win against Leinster in Dublin.

READ MORE:14-man Scarlets reach Pro12 final

READ MORE: Evans' red card worry for Wales

WATCH: Scarlets' Evans sent off for tip tackle