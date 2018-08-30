McGeechan picks his Test match 'animals' among the 2017 Lions

Former Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan picks his Test match animals for the 2017 British and Irish Lions.

The Scot has been in charge of four Lions tours, most recently a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa in 2009.

McGeechan said: "I think the area that we'll hopefully find them [Test match animals] is in the front row and there's good indications.

"I like Tadhg Furlong, I think he's shown that sort of edge and that involvement under pressure.

"There's no doubt for me the obvious one is Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell in the backs."

The British and Irish Lions fly to New Zealand next week, with their tour beginning on 3 June.

Listen to 5 live Sports's Dawson meets McGeechan.

