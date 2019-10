"I think [Lions boss Warren] Gatland is right. It has lost its mystique."

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson doesn't believe the Lions will be intimidated by the haka on their tour of New Zealand.

And ex-All Black fly half Andrew Mehrtens feels the tribal dance has become "too commercialised".

This clip was first broadcast on 5 Live Sport on Thursday 1 June, 2017.