Rory Best says he is "proud" of the development and improvement being shown by fellow British and Irish Lions tourist and Ulster team-mate Iain Henderson.

Best, Henderson and a third Ulster player, Jared Payne, have been named in the starting line-up to face the Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

"It's always fantastic to represent the British and Irish Lions but to do it with two club-mates makes it that little bit more special," said Best.