'The players are calling me Sir, Joe Marler won't let me carry my bags!', says skipper Rory Best as he reflects on the reaction to being awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

"There has been fun but there has been a lot of sincere congratulations too. The lads have all congratulated me and it means a lot," said Best.

The Ireland captain will skipper the British and Irish Lions against the Chiefs on Tuesday.