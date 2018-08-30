Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he expects a difficult opening game of the Pro14 season against South African outfit the Cheetahs at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings have been added to the line-up of teams to form the new competition, which sees the clubs divided into two Conferences of seven.

"It's exciting because it's history but they have a full season of competitive games behind them so it's going to be tough, but we have to stand up to it," said Kiss.