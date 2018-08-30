Kiss prepared for 'tough challenge' against Cheetahs

Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he expects a difficult opening game of the Pro14 season against South African outfit the Cheetahs at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

The Cheetahs and Southern Kings have been added to the line-up of teams to form the new competition, which sees the clubs divided into two Conferences of seven.

"It's exciting because it's history but they have a full season of competitive games behind them so it's going to be tough, but we have to stand up to it," said Kiss.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Tammy Abraham

EFL loan deadline approaches - any late moves on the cards?

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too