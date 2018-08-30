Halfpenny's Stradey Park memories

Leigh Halfpenny makes his debut for Scarlets against Southern Kings on Saturday after signing from Toulon in the summer.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back was raised in Gorseinon in the City and County of Swansea, traditional rugby rivals of Llanelli, home of the Scarlets.

Halfpenny says his family is split between Swansea and Llanelli supporters, but recalls being taken with his sister to Stradey Park - Llanelli's famous former stadium - by his auntie who is a Scarlets season ticket holder.

Top videos

Top Stories

England Women celebrate in Wales

England beat Wales to reach 2019 Women's World Cup

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena eases past sister Venus with 'best match since return'

  • From the section Tennis
Moeen Ali

Moeen's 5-63 inspires England fightback - videos & report

England goalscorers Nikita Parris and Toni Duggan
Video

Highlights: England beat Wales to reach World Cup

  • From the section Football
Rafael Nadal

Nadal wins thriller against Khachanov

Bristol celebrate

Newcomers Bristol beat rivals Bath in Premiership opener