Gibbes relishing new role as Ulster head coach

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes says he and his family have been "pleasantly surprised" by what Northern Ireland has to offer since moving from France where the former New Zealander was forwards coach at Clermont Auvergne.

Gibbes tells BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson that his adjustment to his new coaching role has been a smooth one so far and he has been impressed by the attitude and approach of the playing squad.

The Kiwi, who also enjoyed a spell as Leinster forwards coach, believes he will learn much from Ulster Director of Rugby, Les Kiss as he takes the next step in his coaching career.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

India 273 all out, lead England by 27 - in-play clips, radio & text

Sloane Stephens

Listen: US Open - Stephens v Azarenka

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber has huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too