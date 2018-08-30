Monye on why Yarde is set to join Sale

Ugo Monye explains why England winger Marland Yarde is set to join Sale Sharks from Harlequins.

Yarde is understood to have been unsettled at Quins, and was dropped from the Champions Cup game at Wasps for missing training.

Monye, himself an ex-Harlequins and England winger, said: "Marland's off-field behaviour hasn't been in line with the core values, beliefs, culture of Harlequins.

"I think Marland would have liked to have stayed, but equally I think he sees this as a massive opportunity to get a fresh start."

Download the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen falls as England slip to 167-7 - in-play clips, radio & text

Ufa v Rangers

Europa League - Can nine-man Rangers hang on in Russia?

Keaton Jennings
Video

'A horrible dismissal' - Jennings 'completely deceived' by superb Bumrah inswinger

  • From the section Cricket
Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Shaw recalled to England squad

Andy Murray

'Liar, liar, pants on fire' - Murray responds after Verdasco denies coaching claim

  • From the section Tennis
Champions League

Everything you need to know about Champions League draw