Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips came out of retirement on Sunday to play for his former region Scarlets.

The 35-year-old, who won 94 caps for Wales, retired at the end of last season following a spell with Sale.

But injuries and international call-ups meant Scarlets only had one scrum-half available, Jonathan Evans, so Phillips was named among the replacements for the Pro14 game at Southern Kings - coming off the bench for the second half to help Scarlets win 34-30.

Phillips will remain with Scarlets in South Africa to play Cheetahs on 2 December.