Scrum V guests discuss Wales' chances in the 2018 Six Nations with ex-England centre Jeremy Guscott doubting they have made progress since the 2017 tournament.

Former Wales captains Jonathan Davies and Gwyn Jones offered their views, as does ex-South Africa wing and full-back Thinus Delport, after the autumn Tests came to a close with Wales' narrow win over the Springboks.

