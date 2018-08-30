'He's still got a lot to offer' - Ulster coach Malone on returning Bowe

Ulster analyst and skills coach Niall Malone says Tommy Bowe still has a lot to offer the team.

Bowe, who could play against Edinburgh on Friday after recovering from injury, is set to retire at the end of the season.

Malone also said he hopes Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will not leave after he was linked with a vacant role in the Australian coaching team.

"I thought it was a joke when I read it yesterday on the Internet," said Malone. "I'm very disappointed to hear it and I'm really hopeful he doesn't get interested in any other jobs."

