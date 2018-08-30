Poaching players for international honours

There have been reports that England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) have complained to World Rugby that Wales are poaching their players.

In turn, sources at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) have been quoted saying England are attempting to bring youngsters into their system by offering public school scholarships.

Scrum V's Ross Harries takes a look at whether there really is a talent swap across the border.

He speaks to Wales and British and Irish Lions back rower Ross Moriarty, who won the Junior World Championship with England Under-20s before opting for a red jersey.

Top videos

Top Stories

Maria Sharapova

US Open - Sharapova takes first set against Ostapenko

Manchester City players celebrate

Guardiola happy with 'commitment' as Man City secure battling win over Newcastle

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is sulking over not keeping - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton needs 'old-school karting moves' - all you need to know about Italian GP

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Bournemouth

'Chelsea can still improve' - Sarri confident after winning start continues

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard

Celtic & Rodgers v Gerrard & Rangers: Who will win first Old Firm derby?

  • From the section Football