Best's only focus is on beating Scotland

Ireland captain Rory Best says Joe Schmidt's squad will not be distracted by talk of a Grand Slam and are "focused on the task in hand" as they aim to make it four wins from four in this year's Six Nations by beating Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

"It's always about the next game," the Irish skipper told BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson.

The Ulster hooker, 35, says he is close to agreeing a new contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union, a deal which would take him through to the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket