Ireland captain Rory Best says Joe Schmidt's squad will not be distracted by talk of a Grand Slam and are "focused on the task in hand" as they aim to make it four wins from four in this year's Six Nations by beating Scotland in Dublin on Saturday.

"It's always about the next game," the Irish skipper told BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson.

The Ulster hooker, 35, says he is close to agreeing a new contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union, a deal which would take him through to the end of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.