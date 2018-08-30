Irish moving nearer to London return

London Irish chief executive Brian Facer hopes the club are "moving closer" to finding a new home ground back in London.

The Exiles, on the brink of a second Premiership relegation in three years, have played at Reading's Madejski Stadium since 2000.

A licence to groundshare at Brentford FC's proposed new Lionel Road stadium has already been granted.

"We won't make any decisions without having it backed up by feasibility studies and making sure we're doing the best for the club," Facer told BBC Sport.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ireland v Scotland
England coach Eddie Jones
Bernardo Silva raises his fist in salute as his Man City team-mates celebrate behind him
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Tito Tebaldi of Italy
Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Gerard Deulofeu
  • From the section Football
  • Comments