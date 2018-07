Ulster's new skills coach Dan Soper says that the province's coaching set-up has a "good balance" which he believes will bring the best out of the team.

Along with Dwayne Peel and Jared Payne, Soper has teamed up with interim head coach Simon Easterby until Dan McFarland arrives to take up the position on a permanent basis.

The New Zealander is excited at the prospect of working with Scotland forwards coach, predicting that his arrival will be "another step forward" for Ulster.