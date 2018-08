New Ulster signing Henry Speight says he is happy to fill in wherever he is needed by the team.

The versatile Australia international, who can play on the wing or in the centre, was persuaded to move to Ulster on a short-term deal after speaking with his Brumbies team-mate Christian Lealiifano.

Speight, 30, will depart Ulster at the end of 2018 but says he hopes to leave "a better player than when I arrived".