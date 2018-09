Listen to BBC Radio Ulster commentary of Craig Gilroy's stunning try as Ulster recover to beat Edinburgh 30-29 at Kingspan Stadium.

John Cooney's last-gasp penalty secured the win but Gilroy's score put Ulster ahead for the first time with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The winger collected the ball in his own half and sprinted over 60 metres to score, which commentator Jim Neilly described as one of tries of the season.