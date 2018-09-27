Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo has ambitions to play for Wales once he qualifies on residency during the World Cup next year.

The 28-year-old was one of the Blues' stand-out performers last season as the region won the European Challenge Cup and produced a man-of-the-match display in last week's Pro14 victory over Munster.

A player becomes eligible to play for their country of residence after three years, although that is set to be extended to five years after 2020.

Halaholo joined the Blues on a three-year contract in 2016.