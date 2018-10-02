Ospreys coach eager for derby 'boiling point'

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says there is an air of excitement over Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby against Scarlets in Llanelli.

Both sides sit second in their respective conferences, with Ospreys having won four of five games and Scarlets three from five.

Ospreys scrum-half Tom Habberfield is a doubt with a throat injury, while Scarlets are without prop Rob Evans and will find out on Wednesday if back-rower Uzair Cassiem is handed a suspension after being cited following the weekend win over Southern Kings.

