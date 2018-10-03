Ulster and Ireland forward Iain Henderson says Connacht will be desperate to register their first win in Belfast since 1960 when the two sides meet on Friday.

The inter-provincial rivals will both be seeking to bounce back at Kingspan Stadium after their defeats last weekend, with Connacht losing to Leinster and Ulster suffering a record defeat by Munster at Thomond Park.

"They will know we'll be hurting from that loss and they will be coming out and trying to have a big starting 20 minutes against us," said Henderson. "That's where we have to nullify them, we have to have a big starting 20 minutes."